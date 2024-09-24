Student government association creates change

When I first started attending classes at Eastfield this past summer, one of the organizations that caught my eye was the Student Government Association (SGA). I was curious to know more so when I saw their table at the recent Registered Student Organization Fair in the Hive on September 18, I stopped to learn more.

Current SGA President Veronica Romero was gracious enough to answer some of the many questions I had.

Clair: What is the SGA and what do they do here on campus?

Veronica: SGA stands for Student Government Association, and our goal is to enhance the college experience for every student by advocating for projects, events and organizations. We are the first point of contact for the student body and act as the bridge between the students, faculty, staff and administration.

Clair: What is your role in the SGA and how long have you been in that role?

Veronica: I am the president of the Student Government Association (SGA) on our campus. I was elected last semester during the SGA elections in April and our team has been active throughout the summer.

Clair: What difference has your involvement in SGA made for you personally, and do you feel like you’ve been given a chance to make a difference here at Eastfield?

Veronica: My participation in the Student Government Association (SGA) has helped me improve my advocacy skills, not only for others but for myself as well. It has strengthened my ability to use my voice to bring about positive change in my environment and among the students I interact with. I believe opportunities to make a difference are all around us. We just need to care enough and take the necessary steps to bring about change and inspire those around us to do the same. There are numerous benefits to getting involved in SGA. It provides students with the opportunity to enhance their soft skills and develop critical thinking abilities, leadership opportunities and networking. I transitioned from being the Phi Theta Kappa President to the SGA President and in my first four weeks as president I have gotten to collaborate with administrators and learn so much from them in the process. This has had such a positive impact on my confidence as a person and a leader and I hope to continue to grow during my year of service.

Clair: Why should students join the SGA?

Veronica: All students are automatically part of the SGA by simply attending Dallas College. However, we encourage students to be active members because they have the power to advocate for change or improvements to their campus experience. We understand that every student experiences campus life differently and that certain issues affect specific populations. As SGA officers, we need to learn about those issues so that we may work with the administration to provide solutions. Even if it’s not an issue, if students find value in a particular event and would like to see more of them, providing this feedback is a great way to get involved and be a part of the change.

Clair: If a student is interested in learning more or becoming an active member of the SGA, what should they do?

Veronica: There are different ways to get involved, we have open E-Board meetings every Tuesday at 4 p.m. and General Assemblies on the last Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. in the office of Student Life in the B-building. Additionally, students can follow us on Instagram, @SGAEASTFIELD, where they have access to all the events we are a part of and the link to our Discord. Our Discord server is our main form of communication with the student body, which is where they will find our calendar, agendas, and meeting minutes. SGA officers also work in the office of Student Life as part of their role and we would like to encourage students to stop by and speak with us.

Clair: Are there any exciting events coming up for the SGA here on campus that you can tell us about?

Veronica: In addition to our E-Board Meetings and General Assembly, we have an Information Session scheduled for October 2 at 11 a.m. in room C135A to answer student questions regarding the tuition increase and a Voter Education Rally on Thursday, Oct. 3. Any follow-up questions can be addressed to campus administration.