Eastfield defeats Cedar Valley in first game of Dallas Athletic Conference Tournament

 24 Oct 2019   Posted by etcetera


By Brianna Harmon
@ItsBHarmonETC

Eastfield defeated Cedar Valley 2-0 in the first round of the Dallas Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday.

The game was scoreless until the 88th minute when Grace Parada scored for Eastfield off a free-kick. The Harvesters solidified their win in the 89th minute with a goal by Emely Narvaez.

Goalkeepers A’dc Williams and Rosa Oviedo-Lopez teamed up to get the shutout.

 Today’s semifinal games were rescheduled for Saturday due to weather. The Harvesters will play Richland at 3:30 p.m. at Brookhaven College. Eastfield lost to Richland in the teams’ previous two meetings this season, 4-0 and 1-0.


