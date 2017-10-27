Harvester Heartbreak: Eastfield fails to top Richland in semifinal match

By JULIO VEGA

RICHLAND COLLEGE— The Harvester soccer team was distraught as the whistle signified the end of the game against the Richland Thunderducks. It took a moment for the 1-0 loss and the realization that the Harvesters’ season was over in the second round of playoffs to sink in.

As the team trudged off the field, their heads hung low. Some of the Harvesters wiped tears from their eyes.

“I want them to remember this feeling for next year so it can motivate them and hopefully go on to finals,” said Emily Juarez, starting sophomore midfielder for the Harvesters. She wished she would have tried harder and the returning freshman should learn from the experience.

This was Juarez’s last year with Eastfield and her second time falling in the semifinals. Last year’s season-ending defeat was at the hands of the Brookhaven Bears in a penalty shootout.

Right after kickoff, Richland immediately blitzed on offense. Jessica Dowse scored within two minutes of the start of the game, catching the Harvesters off guard.

Eastfield coach Dustin Stein said he didn’t imagine that it would end up being the game winning goal.

“I thought this game had more goals than one,” he said. “It was a hell of a goal by Richland.”

Stein repeated last year’s sentiment that he was devastated for the sophomore players who would be leaving the team without a championship title.

Naomi Rivera, sophomore defender, said she believed in the team and expect them to score a goal to get back in the game.

“We’ve been in that situation so many times,” she said. “I had faith we could make it back. But as the time went on and I saw the minutes count down, my hope slowly, slowly went away.”

Eastfield tried to react in the minutes following the goal, creating chances through the wings, but the crosses were unable to connect with headers on goal. The team also tried to build up play through the middle and took several shots, but hardly troubled Richland’s keeper initially.

The rest of the first half had a lot of physical back-to-back midfield play and Eastfield got closer to equalizing. Late in the half Alexis Villa took a shot from a distance that stretched the keeper into a top-corner save.

In the second half, the game became even more physical, and Yesmin Gabino and Joy Carlock, sophomore and freshman forwards for Eastfield, were cautioned with yellow cards for fouling their opponents.

Richland pressed high up the field to thwart the Eastfield defense’s attempts to generate plays forward. Eastfield, relentless in it’s a pursuit of a goal, made chances for themselves and attacked more aggressively than in the previous half.

In the 56th minute, Emily Juarez cut inside and drilled a left-footed shot that flew just over the Richland crossbar. In the 67th minute, Perla Figueroa was left free on goal but was called for offside.

With just 8 minutes left to play, Juarez lobbed the ball from a free-kick only for it to ricochet off the crossbar and out of play.

As tears poured down Adriana Arzola’s face, the sophomore defender struggled to find words to describe her disappointment. She said these past two years were the best of her life.

“Hopefully next year they kick some butt,” she said. “I love these girls and I’m really glad I got to play with them.

This loss came after the Harvesters bested the North Lake Blazers 2-1 Oct. 24.

The Thunderducks will go on to play the Brookhaven Bears Oct. 28.

Stein said it was always going to be difficult to beat a team who had played a game less.

“We knew going into this conference tournament would be a gauntlet, asking us to play Tuesday then turn around and play on Thursday when they’re well rested,” he said. “We gave them everything they wanted. We left everything on the field.”