Eastfield eliminates Richland for 30th straight win

The No. 1 ranked Harvester Bees swiftly defeated the Thunderducks last night in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III South District Semifinals. They won in three sets with scores 25-13, 25-9 and 25-17.

Azoria Davis, a heavy hitter from the left side, led the team with eight kills during the game. For one of the points, Davis charged the net to slam down on the ball then just barely tipped it over, sending the Thunderducks scrambling towards the net from backcourt.

The whole team had a solid game with great hitting percentages. Both right side hitter Aleyna Gerlach and middle blocker McKenzie Anderson racked up seven kills with an impressive .778 hitting average while the team netted an average of .353.

Libero Ava Cole and setter Taryn Doiryn held up the team’s defense with 15 and 10 digs respectively. In the third set, Cole landed her third service ace then scored off of a return dig in succession.

Eastfield will face North Lake at 4 p.m. today at home in the championship match of the tournament, where they will compete for a spot at nationals.