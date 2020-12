Et Cetera photographer Rory Moore captured photos of a nearly-empty Eastfield campus on Nov. 17, shortly before Dallas College returned to a fully remote work environment on Nov. 30.









Ann Johnson sits at a check-in station in the F Building.







The hall connecting F and G Buildings sits empty.









A janitor sprays disinfectant in the Learning Commons.









Business management major Juan Carrillo, left, receives help filling out his financial aid information from Janet Costello.