Photo gallery: Calmer streets in third day of Dallas protests

On Sunday, the City of Dallas imposed a 7 p.m. curfew on parts of the city in response to Friday and Saturday’s protests that ended in riots. However, demonstrators peacefully gathered in parts of the city, including for a vigil at Freedman’s Memorial Cemetery to mourn the loss of George Floyd and other black lives lost during encounters with the police.

The Mesquite Tri-East chapter of the National Advancement for the Association of Colored People also held a press conference in front of the Mesquite City Hall where president Henry Brown called for an end to knee and chokeholds by police when making arrests.

— Skye Seipp

