Eastfield will play St. Cloud Technical and Community College in the quarterfinal game of the NJCAA Division III tournament Thursday night. The No. 3 Harvesters had a bye on Wednesday, but watched No. 11 St. Cloud beat No. 6 Hostos. Coach Anthony Fletcher, forward D’Angelo Smith and guard Calvin Williams talked with The Et Cetera about what they saw in their opponent and how they plan to win.

Video by Marisol Ramirez and Skye Seipp

