Eastfield had its first practice in Minnesota on Tuesday ahead of the NJCAA Division III national tournament. Guard TaMarcus Butler and coach Anthony Fletcher talked with The Et Cetera about what the team is working on before their first game on Thursday. The Harvesters secured a first-round bye in the tournament and will play the winner of the Hostos versus St.Clout game on Wednesday.

Video by Marisol Ramirez and Skye Seipp

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr