Dallas Women’s March celebrates voting rights

Thousands of women, men and children participated in the fourth Dallas Women’s March on Jan. 19. This year the march celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which was ratified to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920, and gave women the right to vote. State Reps. Victoria Neave of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland and Rhetta Brown of Garland have been organizing the event since 2017. The march started at St. Paul United Methodist Church and ended at Dallas City Hall, where multiple people spoke to a crowd about voting, racial injustices and other political and social issues.

—Skye Seipp

Click any photo to start a slideshow.

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



