Global Climate Strike reaches Dallas

0 Comment
 01 Oct 2019   Posted by etcetera


A young activist participated in a die-in for the Climate Strike Dallas event at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on Sept. 20, 2019. Photo by Anthony Lazon/The ETCetera

 

Hundreds of protestors from students to adults marched on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge Friday, Sept. 20 to demand action be taken by governments in regards to climate change.

Climate Strike Dallas was a part the Global Climate Strike movement that mobilized 7.6 million people from Sept. 20 until the 27 in an effort to bring about awareness to the issues of climate change.

The protests were encouraged by the impassioned call from Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The young activist, who has became a strong voice for the call to action on climate change, sailed to New York City in a emission-free racing yacht.

Thunberg, decided to travel in this emission-free watch in order to avoid the greenhouse gas emissions that normally comes with flying In a jet. She visited New York in order to speak at the  United Nations Climate Summit.

The Climate Strike Dallas event hosted an array of speakers from the Dallas community. Many called for the support of younger activists as well as continuing the momentum that activists like Greta have established.

 


