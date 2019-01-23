PHOTO GALLERY: Dallas demonstrates reunite for third annual Women’s March

American Indian Heritage Day in Texas was amongst the organizations supporting the Dallas Women’s March on Jan. 20. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/The Et Cetera
Participators got creative with their attire at the march. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/The Et Cetera
Marchers carried black coffins and posters with Aisha Al-Rabi in protest of the Israeli attacks against Palestinians. Participators took the streets to protest for women’s rights, religious tolerance, civil rights, racial equality and LGBTQ+ rights. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/The Et Cetera
