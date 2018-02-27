Eastfield’s season ends as North Lake makes nationals



— Video by David Silva and Julio Vega

By JULIO VEGA

@JulioVegaETC

The Eastfield men’s basketball team fell to the North Lake Blazers 88-76 in the Region V Championship match. The Harvester’s season came to an end while the Blazers will travel to Loch Sheldrake, New York for the National Junior College Athletic Association championship tournament March 15-17.

Eastfield coach Anthony Fletcher said after the loss that despite not making nationals, he still considers the season a success, with the team winning their 22nd regular season conference championship.

“This will fuel us for next season,” he said. “No, it didn’t the way we wanted it to end. But we’ve still got to be men about it.”

Eastfield started the game fast and put the heat on North Lake defensively, causing mistakes and taking an early 11-9 lead. Both teams leveled out for much of the half, until both DaJuan Ridgeway and Sean Odum made sets of free throws that allowed the Harvesters to run their desired tempo.

JJ Murray and Anthony McGee each followed up with 3-pointers, giving them a 41-33 advantage by halftime.

Ridgeway led the scoring with 12 points in the half and was perfect from the free throw line, sinking four.

After the break, Eastfield were able to hold off much of North Lake’s attack, but the Blazers slowly closed the deficit with solid defense and overtook the Harvesters 64-63 with just over seven minutes to play.

From then, Eastfield’s attack lacked the sharpness and failed to capitalize their offensive opportunities. Meanwhile, North Lake’s momentum helped them hold the lead. Eastfield committed several fouls and lagged further behind as the Blazers made their free throws to extend the gap.

Eastfield trailed the rest of the game, being outscored 43-26 and, despite coming within two points after Rashaun Coleman made four free throws from two fouls, they couldn’t keep up with the Blazer’s offensive output in the dying minutes before the buzzer.

Ridgeway ended with 17 points, McGee with 16, Murray with 15 and Coleman with 13.

The Harvester’s end the season with a 24-8 record, ranking No. 5 in the nation with 96.8 points per game.

Fletcher said that in his 13 years as coach, he’d never started three freshmen, but did so this year to great effect. With the returning players, he believes the team can reach nationals again.

“Adversity makes us better,” said Fletcher to the team in the locker room following the loss. “If you’ve never had sour, you don’t know what sweet tastes like.”

