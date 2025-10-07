PTK has new grooves

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), Eastfield’s Psi Eta chapter, is busy working on the health and well-being of students. “We have a Mental Health Awareness Week; we’re going to be holding a series of workshops in early November,” Oscar Cinseros, PTK president, said “We are also going to set up a temporary, sensory-friendly room, so students have a place to relax for a bit if they’re overstimulated.”

The Eastfield Psi Eta chapter has assisted Rays of Light, a 501(c)(3) corporation, when it hosts free events for parents with children who have mental disabilities “We only take care of them for an afternoon, giving their families a little break from what is so familiar to them,” Cinseros said.

The chapter also collaborates with Cornerstone Baptist Church feeding the homeless in Downtown Dallas every third Saturday. Cinseros also spoke about The Honors in Action Project, which is about sparking advocacy and raising awareness. The project’s goal is to bring awareness to local historical figures who have contributed to the transformation of Dallas. By participating in these projects, PTK members help elevate the prestige of the student population at Eastfield, which can increase funding for the school. Eastfield’s Psi Eta chapter is traveling to Temple and Baltimore to attend leadership conferences.

PTK is known for recognizing and supporting high-achieving college students. Students with a 3.5 GPA and 12 credit hours receive an invite to join. PTK hosts training workshops centered on developing leadership skills. The group also offers scholarships. “If you’re a PTK member,” Cinseros said, “you have a database available; most universities offer PTK only scholarships.”

Eastfield’s Psi Eta chapter’s mission is to lead the school and the Dallas community to a higher degree of greatness and success.