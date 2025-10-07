Music plays factor in campus fashion

Music is a universal language that connects people despite their differences. Beyond sound, it reflects who we are as a community. Oftentimes, it influences our values, emotions and the way we present ourselves to the world. Fashion, like music, is a powerful form of self-expression and many trends in clothing emerge directly from the styles and attitudes of popular music. For young college students who are still discovering their identities, music often guides not only their playlists but also their style. Because music and fashion evolve together, they tend to mirror one another.

It’s important to recognize how music and style work as social signals. When students wear a shirt with their favorite band’s logo or accessories tied to a certain subculture, they are sending out a message about their identity and interests. These choices can spark conversations and help people connect with others who share similar tastes. In that way, fashion inspired by music becomes more than just clothing, it is a way of finding belonging in society. In many ways, fashion influenced by music helps people overcome feelings of isolation. This creates common ground, helping students connect without needing to explain verbally who they are. It conveys passion, culture and individuality all at once, making it easier for people to connect with others who share their values. On a larger scale, the connection between music and fashion reflects how society values unity through diversity. Although not everyone listens in the same way, the act of expressing ourselves shows that we are all part of a broader cultural conversation.

As The Et Cetera staff walked around campus, we noticed all students had such unique aesthetics and styles. From their band tees to their color palettes to even the patterns they wear. It made us wonder if their style could be connected to their music taste. To explore this connection, we interviewed students at Eastfield. We first asked straightforward questions like, “Who is your favorite artist?” and “Why do you like them?” We then asked, “What is your favorite genre?” Everyone’s responses to the artist’s question differed and was often a genre regularly associated with their favorite artist. When asked, “Does your favorite artist belong to that genre?,” eight out of 10 interviewees stated “yes,” establishing a clear connection between artist and genre. Wilson Alverez, an engineering major at Eastfield, discussed his favorite artist, Elliot Smith. Appreciating Smith’s themes of surviving mental illness and relaxed rhythms, Wilson finds that his music preference is alternative and indie rock, which correlates with his favorite artist.

We then asked students about their opinions on whether their music influences their style, and the answers were fairly divided. Six out of 10 believed it did not necessarily coincide with their music. Eastfield student Fazy Camara said, “I wouldn’t say it is based on my music taste, but it definitely inspires me to play with my fashion choices and makeup.” Another Eastfield student, Beyonce Tomas, expresses her style changes often alongside her music taste, saying: “I feel like I wear something different every day that doesn’t have to match what I wore yesterday. Same with music, I listen to something different every day.” Although both students had completely different answers, both expressed their belief that music does play a factor in their fashion choices, whether it’s small changes or a completely new look based on their current musical tastes. Student Angel Ramirez said, “Recently, my style has changed from how I’ve dressed in the past.” This shows that even if the impression music leaves on style is small, it plays a quiet yet powerful role in shaping how we express ourselves. Music influences so much in our day-to-day lives — from our emotions, our views and how we convey those feelings. Whether it’s a subtle color palette change, bold accessories or even a simple band T-shirt. Music helps us communicate with more than just words, it inspires identity and self-expression. Eastfield’s campus is a place where the connection between sound and style truly shines.