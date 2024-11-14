The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera
The Et Cetera
Categories:

Do you read local news?

Fazy Camara
November 14, 2024
Graphic by Erick Campuzano
Graphic by Erick Campuzano

Surely, you read. I mean, you’re reading this paper right now, presumably on a college campus. Fingers crossed, you can read.

Graphic by Erick Campuzano

 What I mean to say is, do you read locally? We all know the rave of Mark Twain, Dr. Suess and college textbooks, but what about the shutdown of your local adoption center or the opening of a new restaurant just down the street from your place? 

Local newspapers provide a central stream of information for places, purchases and events at your fingertips. When we went to the TCCJA Convention, I had the chance to sit in at a session about community journalism and its importance to interconnecting cities.  

News desert communities that have limited access to credible and comprehensive information — are common in rural communities. Tarleton Adviser Austin Lewter honed in on the importance of centralized information being told by the people, for the people. 

The people in question? You! I often think of the statement, “What you can touch, you can change.” You are fingertips away from an ever-changing world that gives you relentless information.

 But how much of it reflects you? Not everyone writes, nor is it everyone’s cup of tea. But reading or communicating is an everyday occurrence. 

This, in essence, explains what community journalism is.      

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Editorials
Graphic by Erick Campuzano
How to survive Thanksgiving
On Being a First-Time Voter
On Being a First-Time Voter
There’s a whole new crew bringing you the news
There’s a whole new crew bringing you the news
Registration issues leave students in limbo
Registration issues leave students in limbo
EDITORIAL: Campus events need a stronger signal boost
EDITORIAL: Campus events need a stronger signal boost
Dallas College on the come-up
Dallas College on the come-up
More in Opinion
Selective Service is an outdated act
Selective Service is an outdated act
Suicide prevention — You are not alone!
Suicide prevention — You are not alone!
Students react to presidential candidates
Students react to presidential candidates
Be fantastic, stop the use of plastic
Be fantastic, stop the use of plastic
Gun training is a requirement for gun safety
Gun training is a requirement for gun safety
Dallas needs a crash course in road safety
Dallas needs a crash course in road safety