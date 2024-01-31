The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

Dallas College on the come-up

January 31, 2024
Dallas+College+on+the+come-up
Lucero Guzman

Our campus is blurring the line between university and community college. With new programs that enable a bachelor’s track in critical sectors such as nursing, students can obtain an advanced education with little cost.

Eastfield is also expanding to suit its advancements, most fittingly with the completion of a student services center, which concentrates financial aid, food pantry and additional resources into a convenient midpoint.

When pulling into Eastfield from Motley Drive, the B Building is one of the first things you see, and no expense was spared pushing the envelope.

The building’s touch of modernity is excellent, but that’s the tip of the iceberg; its greatest strength is meeting the growing need for more recreational student space at Eastfield.

Student engagement has slowly risen from the grave since the pandemic, and the new building completion marks a turning point in restoring Eastfield as a community center.

No corners were cut with the furnishings either: ping-pong tables and game areas are personal touches that add life to this space. 

Services that have been in cramped offices such as Student Life are full-on office blocks. The move offers another blessing by freeing up space. 

As enrollment grows, our campus is becoming more than a humble community college, and Eastfield has made an incredible upgrade to better serve its growing numbers.
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
