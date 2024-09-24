There’s a whole new crew bringing you the news

Welcome students to a new semester here at Eastfield. I love the start of the school year, it always feels like an opportunity for new beginnings. Here at The Et Cetera, we are certainly leaning into that new beginning feeling. We have an all new staff this semester at The Et Cetera, including a new student media advisor, Professor Erica Taylor, and lab specialist, Nancy Black. Our staff for the paper this semester includes myself, Clair Williamson as your new editor-in-chief, Ethan Aderhold as managing editor, Fazy Camara as copy editor, Shakinia Mackey as photo editor, Braxton Piatt as sports editor, Erick Campuzano as graphic designer and a whole new group of writers.

As we gear up with this new staff, we are trying to really focus our efforts on what’s happening at Eastfield. We want to cover and share the news that’s important to you as students here, as well as uplift you. College can be a very challenging time and there is so much information you already have to remember, we want The Et Cetera to be the place you turn to for what you need to know right now on campus. So feel free to send us your story ideas or, better yet, come join us! There’s always room for more on our staff.

Also be sure to check out the paper every month for a calendar of events here at Eastfield. We do our best to include every campus event that might interest students, faculty or staff, but if you want to make sure your organization’s event is included, be sure to reach out to us and let us know the details. Because this is a fresh start for the already award winning The Et Cetera, I do hope you’ll support us by picking up a paper each month. More than that, we also want to hear from you! We welcome letters to the editor, guest columnists and opinion writers. You can write to us at [email protected].