How to survive Thanksgiving

Holidays can be a tricky time, and Thanksgiving is not an exception. Here is a little column to help make it through this year’s holiday season without raising your blood pressure.

The most enjoyed part of this holiday is the meal. That shouldn’t change either. Research on acute maximal eating shows that high energy intake balances well with energy disbursement. Although waist circumference does, sadly, increase it can be worked on before summer comes.

Do you know the labor required for this day of gratitude?

It is insane. Parents, aunts and cousins putting in actual physical work in the kitchen. Make sure you thank the cooks who work all day, unless they prefer not being thanked — trust me, it’s awkward.

It may be the individuals reading this who are in charge of the groceries this year. I would check in with everyone else in your family to see if they need anything before you head out to shop. Don’t hesitate to ask others for help either — that is part of your duty.

For anyone who enjoys cooking this time of year, be more inclined to have your shopping list ready ASAP. While cooking, remember it’s essential to prevent cross-contamination of foods and always to keep an eye on the stove. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if available and/or to lock your children in their rooms until you are done in the kitchen.

What to be thankful for?

Take a moment now to focus on the blessings you’ve received throughout the year. When I reflect on my life, I imagine spending time with family and the ones who really make a significant difference in my life. But I am also reminded that it is not the case for everyone.

It’s easy to forget that the tradition of gratitude can look different for each of us. In the case of not wanting to share or taking part of this tradition, it is completely understandable. I’ve tuned out these cringe moments in the past, but it is the only tradition my family does, so I’ve tuned back in.

Do you have to eat cranberry sauce or the other side dishes?

Absolutely not! If there’s a dish you dislike, skip it. Sure, the chefs may get a hint when no one touches, for example their cranberry sauce recipe. My little cousin gets his way every year and goes to Burger King on Thanksgiving. Sometimes, we can learn from the young ones.

However, the recipe for some of these dishes are prone to change since last year. Don’t be afraid to try something new. This time of year it is good to be adventurous and make new memories.

Not a Fan of Football? Even if football isn’t your thing, consider joining your family to watch the game anyway. You might find yourself enjoying the snacks that are typically served and forget you are watching football.

Got an invitation to play football? Feel free to decline if it’s not your cup of tea. But, if you want to join in and haven’t been asked, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and ask to join the game. It’s only awkward if you let it be.

Being yourself on this day is one of the most important aspects to this holiday, so don’t ever stop being true to who you are. And, if you have a family that makes being yourself uncomfortable, it is OK to do things to protect your mental health, whether that is skipping the family meal or making only a short appearance. Just remember that it’s only one day and you can do this. You never know how much your physical presence means to your family, even the judgmental ones.

Wishing you good luck with the wishbone, long prayers and thankful tree.