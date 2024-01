Eastfield’s basketball team defeated Loyalty College Prep last night 120-73 to earn their 8th win in a row and improve to 11-9 overall. Dwayne Reliford and Joshua Williford led the team in rebounds, with 16 and 11, respectively. Williford was recently named the Dallas Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Their next game is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 20th against Mountain View in the Eastfield gymnasium.