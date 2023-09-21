Harvester+Bees+blaze+to+20th+straight+win

The No. 2-ranked Harvester Bees volleyball team improved to 20-0 after defeating North Lake in three straight sets Monday to win its first Dallas Athletic Conference match with scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-21.

“We’ve got big goals and this is just a step in that direction,” said head coach Phil Nickel.

Brenly Walker led the charge against the Blazers, nailing 14 kills throughout the match, hitting .545. Walker leads the team in kills per set, averaging 3.29.

Outside hitter Azoria Davis, who has won the DAC Offensive Player of the Week award the last two weeks, had a strong defensive showing and led the team with 15 digs. Davis leads the team in kills with 188 so far and is right behind Ava Cole with 210 digs.

Cole has won the DAC Defensive Player of the Week award the last three weeks. A libero, Cole leads with 267 digs this season and credits her awards to her team.

“The team’s success highlights me because we’re doing so good.” Cole said.

Cole said she felt this season would be a success from the first practice.

“I think we all had a goal from the beginning,” she said. “We knew we had a lot of talent so we wanted to put in the hard work so the talent went to good use.”

Nickel attributes the team’s success to strong recruiting and leadership.

“We had a good core from last year,” Nickel said. “The players we had really bought into what we were trying to do, but we needed to add to that. The new players have done a really nice job.”

Regardless of their record, the Harvester Bees are focused on what’s ahead of them.

“I think the biggest thing for us is making sure we understand what the end goal is and continue to work hard no matter what our record is,” said assistant coach Lexus Greschaw. “Just continuing to grind until the job is finished at nationals.”

Eastfield’s next match is at 6 p.m., Sept. 21, at Cedar Valley.