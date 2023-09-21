The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

The Et Cetera
NEWS TICKER

The Et Cetera

The Et Cetera
ADVERTISEMENT
Texas Womans University ad
WE'RE RECRUITING
recruitment ad

Harvester Bees blaze to 20th straight win

SEAN STROUD, Life and Arts Editor
September 21, 2023
Harvester+Bees+blaze+to+20th+straight+win
Rory Moore

 

Rory Moore

The No. 2-ranked Harvester Bees volleyball team improved to 20-0 after defeating North Lake in three straight sets Monday to win its first Dallas Athletic Conference match with scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-21.

“We’ve got big goals and this is just a step in that direction,” said head coach Phil Nickel.

Brenly Walker led the charge against the Blazers, nailing 14 kills throughout the match, hitting .545. Walker leads the team in kills per set, averaging 3.29.

Outside hitter Azoria Davis, who has won the DAC Offensive Player of the Week award the last two weeks, had a strong defensive showing and led the team with 15 digs. Davis leads the team in kills with 188 so far and is right behind Ava Cole with 210 digs.

Cole has won the DAC Defensive Player of the Week award the last three weeks. A libero, Cole leads with 267 digs this season and credits her awards to her team.

“The team’s success highlights me because we’re doing so good.” Cole said.

Cole said she felt this season would be a success from the first practice.

“I think we all had a goal from the beginning,” she said. “We knew we had a lot of talent so we wanted to put in the hard work so the talent went to good use.”

Nickel attributes the team’s success to strong recruiting and leadership.

“We had a good core from last year,” Nickel said. “The players we had really bought into what we were trying to do, but we needed to add to that. The new players have done a really nice job.”

Regardless of their record, the Harvester Bees are focused on what’s ahead of them.

“I think the biggest thing for us is making sure we understand what the end goal is and continue to work hard no matter what our record is,” said assistant coach Lexus Greschaw. “Just continuing to grind until the job is finished at nationals.”

Eastfield’s next match is at 6 p.m., Sept. 21, at Cedar Valley.

 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
The Harvester Bees play the Bears in their fourth conference game.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins fourth straight conference game
Sophie Palomino slides to get the ball.
Photo Gallery: Harvester Bees lose to Cedar Valley Suns
The Harvester Bees play the Suns at the Cedar Valley Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball beats CV
Forward Sophie Palomino dribbles the ball beside Natalie Ipina.
Photo Gallery: EFC soccer falls to BHC
The Harvester Bees play the Blazers in front of a crowd at the Eastfield Gymnasium.
Photo Gallery: EFC Volleyball wins first conference game
Midfielder Reyna Vargas celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal.
Harvester Bees bounce back
More in Top News
Elections open for Student Government Association
Elections open for Student Government Association
Illustration by Mattheau Faught
‘It’s about time:’ Wages raised for faculty
Oscar Passley and Karl Lampman perform solos during the Faculty Jazz Concert.
Lampman shares his signature groove with students
The Harvester Bees play Southwest Adventist University at their home court.
Harvester Bees No. 9 in nation
Stephen Pena and Jose Ramirez console each other.
Eastfield finishes season as World Series runner-up
graduates
Photo Gallery: Dallas College graduates celebrate success
About the Contributors
SEAN STROUD, Staff Writer
Rory Moore, Photo Editor
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
etc logo
Home
About
Join
Eastfield's Student Media
3737 Motley Drive, Room N-240
Mesquite, Texas 75150
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Et Cetera Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *