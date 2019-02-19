Harvesters eclipse Suns, face Lions in tournament semifinal

By SKYE SEIPP

Head basketball coach Anthony Fletcher and his team were all smiles as the Harvesters dominated the Cedar Valley Suns 94-76 on Tuesday night.

The Harvesters came out with intensity for the opening round of the DAC Region V tournament, keeping at least a 20-point lead throughout the second half.

The team bounced back from an 85-82 upset loss to the Suns last week.

Guard Danny Salamah said that not taking the Suns for granted was key to the Harvesters victory.

“We came out with energy and moved the ball,” he said. “It’s win or go home now, so I think everybody is on the same page.”

The Harvesters were in synch right out of the gate and led by as many as 34 points.

The Suns cut the lead by 18 points when Eastfield’s starters were taken off the court, but couldn’t do enough to make the game competitive during the final minutes.

The Harvesters will play the Mountain View Lions in the DAC semi-finals on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at Richland College.

