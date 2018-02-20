Eastfield No. 1 seed going into conference tournament

By JULIO VEGA

@JulioVegaETC

The Eastfield men’s basketball team won the regular season conference championship after an 74-70 road win at Brookhaven Saturday. The team goes as the No. 1 seed heading into the Metro Athletic Conference tournament. The final seeding for conference:

Eastfield (7-3) North Lake (6-4) Richland (6-4) Brookhaven (5-5) Mountian View (4-6) Ceder Valley (2-8)

The conference tournament will be played Feb. 20-24. The first round games will be played at Richland College Feb. 20, with No. 3 Richland facing No. 6 Cedar Valley and No. 4 Brookhaven facing No. 5 Mountain View. Eastfield and North Lake both have first round byes.

The semifinal games will be played Feb. 22 at Eastfield’s gym in P100. The champions play the the lowest remaining seed at 6 p.m. and North Lake play the highest remaining seed at 8 p.m.

The two winners of the semifinal will face off in the championship match Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

If the Eastfield wins the tournament, they are declared MAC Region V champions and will travel to the national tournament in Lock Sheldrake, New York. If any other team wins the MAC tournament, then a final game between Eastfield – the regular season winners – and conference tournament winners will take place Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.