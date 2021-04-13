Better to get vaccinated now

We encourage every student and staff member within Dallas College to get vaccinated at their earliest and safest convenience.

Whereas some people may have reservations when it comes to trusting a vaccine that’s been fast-tracked through the Food and Drug Administration, we believe it’s for the greater good of society and the people closest to us to get vaccinated regardless of these concerns.

Eastfield has been a Dallas County vaccination site since Jan. 8, and on April 8 Dallas College sent an email to students letting them know they can receive a free vaccine through the Parkland Health System.

Although the vaccines were rushed due to urgency, large studies have shown researchers took no safety shortcuts and the vaccines are still being closely monitored after FDA approval.

On April 13 the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control called for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to concern over six people who developed blood clots 13 days after being vaccinated. However, blood clots are also a side effect of certain types of birth control.

The efficacy of the available vaccinations is drastically higher than the yearly flu shot. Last year’s flu shot had an efficacy rate of 39% according to the CDC. The Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate and Moderna a 94.1% rate.

We must all do our part by getting vaccinated. This pandemic has already shown us that it won’t go away overnight. A more contagious variant of COVID-19, B117, is already the dominant strain in the United States according to the CDC.

Despite this, some states have completely lifted mask regulations and opened businesses to 100% capacity. Texas being one of those states.

As of April 13, 42% of Texans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Herd immunity will not be affective until at least 70% of the population is fully vaccinated according to a report from the CDC.

The vaccination, much like wearing a mask, isn’t only about protecting the individual. It is about protecting the people around you, and this concept doesn’t work unless we can get everyone involved.

No matter what side of the political spectrum we may find ourselves on, we believe everyone can agree on one thing: we’re tired of this pandemic and we want things to go back to normal. But that’s not going to happen if we don’t work to achieve it.