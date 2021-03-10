MISD “Future Makers” Virtual Art Gallery

This year’s “Future Makers” gallery is featuring artwork by Mesquite ISD High School AP art students.
Marking eighteen years of hosting the exhibition, Eastfield’s Gallery 219 is proud to continue fostering the goals and celebrating the achievements of Mesquite ISD students studying the visual arts. Because of COVID-19, the exhibit will be presented virtually and hosted by The Et Cetera
March 8 – May 7, 2021.
Artwork by students in advanced placement art courses at John Horn High School, Mesquite High School, North Mesquite High School, Poteet High School, and West Mesquite High School will be on view. The exhibition, featuring a variety of media and techniques, demonstrates the excellence of the Fine Arts program at Mesquite ISD and the talent of their students. Recognizing the outstanding work of these students, Mesquite ISD Fine Arts has partnered with sponsors Whataburger of Mesquite, Inc. and Chick-fil-A RLC of Mesquite & Forney to provide awards to students selected by an independent juror
About our juror: Erica Stephens is an interdisciplinary artist with an active studio practice who works with a focus on painting, as well as an author who published her first collection of poetry in early 2020. Her work strikes a balance between the political and the personal and is often unapologetically sentimental. Erica is full-time faculty in art appreciation at Dallas College.
Juror Erica Stephens will select award winners in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and honorable mention categories. Awards will be announced at the end of March and published alongside artworks on The Et Cetera website.
– Editor’s note: Due to the pandemic and campus closures, The Et Cetera is hosting virtual art galleries for our campus so that students, their parents and the community can still see and celebrate student work.
"Naivety is Bliss" by Shamariah Smith West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Heavenly Cloud" by Osvaldo Reyes Rodriguez Tulle, Fairy-lights, styrofoam, hot-glue, thread, tooth picks. West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Platos Tradicionales" by Tammy Resendiz Acrylic paint West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Untitled" by Ximena Pintor Prisma Colors West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Rejuvenation" by Mabel Perez Air dry clay West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Genesis Rose" by Leif Morrison MS Paint, and Krita West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "In the Mud" by Jair Morales Pencil West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "The Last Living Tree" by Angel Amaya Mendoza Wood, moss, plaster. sculpey, paint West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Passing of the Night" by Angelica Govea Prisma Colors West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Religions" by Cameron Garza Prisma Colors West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Escape" by Citlali Arriaga Color pencil West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "City Night" by Arreola Emmanuel Pencil for design, Watercolor for rest West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan "Bittersweet Nostalgia" by Gaby Briones Mixed media on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "A Lovely Wedding" by Adella Richardson Ink on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Rag Doll" by Anjelica Valadiz Mixed media on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "First" by Argentina Mora Mixed media on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Dancing Devil" by Grace Flores Mixed media on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Night Subway" by Hoang Huynh Mixed media on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "The Unknown" by Juliana Gonzalez Acrylic on canvas Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Head in the Clouds" by Karissa Segoviano Acrylic on canvas Poteet High School - Michal Romero "1-800-Love" by Linh Huyhn Ebony pencil on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Green Thumb" by Melanie Alvarez Mixed media on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Light Air" by Melanie Salinas Watercolor on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Witches Can Be Humans Too" by Montzerrat Mejia Digital (Procreate) Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Bleakness" by Omar Garcia Acrylic on canvas Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Exposure" by Philomena Ontiveros Graphite on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Muscle Memory" by Sophia Fulenwider Acrylic on canvas Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Inner Child" by Stephanie Oropeza Mixed media on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "3XPR3SS10NL3SS" by Sydney Hy Charcoal on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Unnatural Beauty" by Valerie Jones Digital (Procreate) Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Comfortable Silence" by Valerie Perez Ebony pencil/graphite on paper Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Envy" by Victoria Maldonado Digital (Procreate) Poteet High School - Michal Romero "Jumping Through Time" by Vanessa Garcia-Chavez Mixed Media Poteet High School - Kristal Moody "Nuclear Toad" by Rebecca Welsh Stoneware, underglaze Poteet High School - Kristal Moody "Untitled" by Hoang Huynh Recycled book Poteet High School - Kristal Moody "Guiding Light" by Grace Flores Mixed Media Poteet High School - Kristal Moody "Slightly Bewildered" by Yessenia Carmona Air Dry Clay North Mesquite HS-Monty O'Neil "Lun" by Nelia Medrano Pencil North Mesquite HS-Monty O'Neil "Hillbilly Heartthrob" by Naydelin Palacios Digital Drawing & Marker North Mesquite HS-Monty O'Neil "Specula De Re" by Melissa Arbizu Mixed Media North Mesquite HS-Monty O'Neil "Menace" by Keaton Croom Digital Drawing North Mesquite HS- Monty O'Neil "Don't Think About It" by Diana Janzen Ceramic North Mesquite HS-Monty O'Neil "Lassitude" by Carlos Borrego Digital Drawing North Mesquite HS-Monty O'Neil "Haunted House" by Ana Campos Foam board, cardboard, paper mache, plaster, wire, static grass, acrylic paint Mesquite High School-Lesli Bruce "If Clothes Could Show Emotion" by Edwin Acuna Terracotta & Acrylic Paint Mesquite High School-Lesli Bruce "Holidays at Home" by Tanya Pecina acrylic on canvas Mesquite High School- Chris Bingham "Chevy" by Karen Luna acrylic on canvas Mesquite High School-Chris Bingham "Rebirth" by Zackary Hall" Digital Photography Mesquite High School-Chris Bingham "xPUREx" by Mikayla Leija shading pencils, red sharpie, white marker Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "Glizzy" by Luis Reyna pencil and pen Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "God Punch" by Karin Vargas Pencil and charcoal Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "2 Flowers" by Joel Pedraza paint and pencil Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "Pride" by Jazmin Sanchez Watercolor, Color pencils Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "The Coat" by Heidi Gutierrez Graphite Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "By the Lake, I'll Wait" by Evelyn Castillo Pencil and charcoal Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "Winter Gaze" by Elizabeth Velazquez Pen and Watercolor Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "Too Close" by Edwin Acuna Color Pencils, Acrylic Paint Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "Quien Eres?" by Camila Loya IbisPaint X, Digital Illustration Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "Sacrificio" by Ana Campos Graphite Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "Beauty" by Adriana Saenz drawing app tools air brush and calligraphy pen Mesquite HS, Cheryl Lott "Lurking" by Samantha Suante Mixed Media John Horn High School-Doreen Barbee "Waistline" by Molly Thomason Colored Pencils John Horn High School-Doreen Barbee "Coco" by Kassandra Ramos Scratch Art John Horn High School-Doreen Barbee "Masks" by Natasha Hodge Colored Pencils John Horn High School-Doreen Barbee "Warmth" by May Pickens Oil Pastel John Horn High School-Doreen Barbee "Hidden Hieroglyphics" by Trinity Greene Acrylic John Horn High School-Doreen Barbee "Fighting for Destiny" by Mikaela Jarrell IbisPaintX. Airbrush, Dip Pen, Soft Mapping Pen (bleed) West Mesquite High School, Megan Gowan
