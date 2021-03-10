MISD “Future Makers” Virtual Art Gallery

This year’s “Future Makers” gallery is featuring artwork by Mesquite ISD High School AP art students.

Marking eighteen years of hosting the exhibition, Eastfield’s Gallery 219 is proud to continue fostering the goals and celebrating the achievements of Mesquite ISD students studying the visual arts. Because of COVID-19, the exhibit will be presented virtually and hosted by The Et Cetera March 8 – May 7, 2021.



Artwork by students in advanced placement art courses at John Horn High School, Mesquite High School, North Mesquite High School, Poteet High School, and West Mesquite High School will be on view. The exhibition, featuring a variety of media and techniques, demonstrates the excellence of the Fine Arts program at Mesquite ISD and the talent of their students. Recognizing the outstanding work of these students, Mesquite ISD Fine Arts has partnered with sponsors Whataburger of Mesquite, Inc. and Chick-fil-A RLC of Mesquite & Forney to provide awards to students selected by an independent juror



About our juror: Erica Stephens is an interdisciplinary artist with an active studio practice who works with a focus on painting, as well as an author who published her first collection of poetry in early 2020. Her work strikes a balance between the political and the personal and is often unapologetically sentimental. Erica is full-time faculty in art appreciation at Dallas College.



Juror Erica Stephens will select award winners in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and honorable mention categories. Awards will be announced at the end of March and published alongside artworks on The Et Cetera website.

-information compiled and written by Iris Bechtol, Gallery Manager

–Editor’s note: Due to the pandemic and campus closures, The Et Cetera is hosting virtual art galleries for our campus so that students, their parents and the community can still see and celebrate student work.