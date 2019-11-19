EDITORIAL: Take part in the college experience

A few weeks ago we called out the college for holding lackluster events, specifically those during Hispanic Heritage Month.

But Eastfield is doing some things right, and both students and employees should take notice.

Recently a professional improv troupe visited campus.

Students could attend a workshop with the pros and perform in the show the following night. Only a handful of people showed up.

Every Wednesday at 1 p.m., the music department hosts a recital. Sometimes the performers are students and faculty, but most are professional musicians with serious resumes – an opera legend, jazz combos, a Grammy-winning alumnus who’s performed with Prince and Ray Charles.

But the audience rarely wells beyond the regulars who show every week.

People, you are seriously missing out. But it’s not too late to soak up some culture this semester.

This week the first play of the academic year opens. “Augusta and Noble” explores a hotly debated topic – immigration. Our award-winning theater department is sure to put on a great show.

The recital series for the remainder of the year features concerts by different groups throughout the music department, including the guitar department, whose students recently won awards.

The dance department’s always interesting Dance Concert is Dec. 5 and 6. And the art gallery opens with a show Dec. 2 featuring student work.

All of these avenues offer chances for you to be more engaged on campus. And not only can you watch great dance recitals, look at cool art or read award-winning news coverage, but you can actually be a part of all this.

Get involved. Research shows that students who participate in activities outside the classroom are more successful.

Take an art or dance or music class. Audition for a play. Join your student newspaper.

And faculty, you can help motivate us.

Whether it’s urging students to read The Et Cetera or giving five points of extra credit for attending events, you have the power to promote a culture of engagement.

Ideally students would participate on their own accord, but 18- and 19-year-olds need incentive sometimes. So give them the push they need to jump start a more fulfilling life.

Maybe no one has time anymore. Perhaps we’re all too busy cramming in 16 weeks worth of work into eight weeks, we forgot how to stop and smell the roses.

