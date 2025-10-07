There’s no place quite like Eastfield’s ‘Oz’

“The Great and Terrible Oz” is a darker and edgier take on the classic Judy Garland movie, and the show is coming to Eastfield’s theater in November.

“It gives every character a real chance to shine,” Director Andra Lane Hunter, a new professor on campus, said. Professor Emily Gray and Hunter had worked together previously at a theatre company together many years ago. When the two reunited, Hunter was given the opportunity to bring the Emerald City to Eastfield. Hunter’s directorial choices focused highly on collaboration. From original musical pieces to a brand new talented cast and a singing Tin-Man, Eastfield’s Oz is truly one of a kind.

In this rendition, Dorothy Gale is an orphan who has moved from a bustling city to a small town who finds herself navigating her new path as a Witch Slayer. Elise Stuart, who plays Dorothy, is a seasoned performer and actor, but she’s had her own set of challenges while gearing up for November’s shows. “I fell on a ramp and sprained my ankle, so having to navigate blocking and scenes has served to be a bit of a challenge,” Stuart said. However, her determination, just like Dorothy’s, pushes her to continue. “It has allowed me to work twice as hard on the line work and the delivery, which will pay off better at the end.”

Although Eastfield is a long way from Oz, audiences from every walk of life will find themselves represented in the play. “She [Dorothy] deals with themes such as grief and having to find herself,” Stuart said. Director Hunter wants the audience to walk out of the play knowing you can overcome the obstacles that are put in your path. “Time may not heal all wounds,” she said, “but a person learns to grow and live with those wounds. Walk out of here knowing you can do anything.”

“The Great and Terrible Oz” is free and open to the public. It runs from November 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. with a special showing on Nov 14. at 10:30 a.m.