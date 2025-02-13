ICE Pressure Mounts – know your rights

The United States’ Congress certified President Donald Trump’s victory on January 6, 2025. Following was a deep concern from many about the rise in assaults, intimidation and harassment toward ethnic and minority groups throughout the country, particularly against the undocumented community. Trump’s campaign and executive orders lay heavily on committing the biggest deportation operation the country has seen. Nationwide, individuals witnessed how authoritative the current president can be.

On January 7, in Bakersfield, Calif., U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) conducted a secret operation where 192 undocumented individuals were detained, and some have already been deported. The operation has led other states to prohibit ICE from deporting within their borders.

Trump and ICE Director Tom Homan announced they will be adding immigration checkpoints throughout the first 100 miles from the Mexican border. At the last minute, Homan suggested in an interview with NBC, “Creating a 911-style number for citizens to report if they suspect someone to be undocumented.” This, by itself, breaks federal laws that have already been established.

In 2025, ICE officers have become even more extreme — using the excuse of public safety to carry out mass deportation operations on everyone, including innocent civilians. The shift in administration marks another wave of anti-immigrant policies as well as anti-minority.

Trump suspended the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Administration. Furthermore, Trump revoked previous policies and, now, no school or church will serve as a safe haven, refugee admission has halted, asylum seekers are forced to stay in Mexico, and federal funding was stripped from cities that limit their cooperation with ICE and other immigration enforcement authorities.

His executive orders don’t stop there.

He also signed a policy stripping citizenship by birth, which later was blocked. We can only hope that his “America First” agenda is disallowed. Regardless, everyone needs to be prepared.

These next four years are overly worrying but, as Mahatma Gandhi said, “In the midst of darkness, light persists.”

Homan has announced that deporting all undocumented people from the country is not realistic and that they will start deporting those with warrants, and who missed their immigration court dates.

It is important that individuals take this into consideration, tell their loved ones who need to hear this, and teach others about their human rights. It is crucial now.

On January 7, videos surfaced of the surprise immigration raid in Bakersfield. After it ended, officials confirmed that more raids would occur and they didn’t give locations or dates.

Although this took place in California, this was in correlation with the type of activities rising throughout the whole country. A group of five undocumented people were released to return home with their families and have told the U.S. how they were released and not deported.

It can’t be stressed enough — know your rights. ICE officers have grown more aggressive. They will be at immigration checkpoints and are on the streets hunting for those they want to deport.

ICE officers are known to lie. Some of these lies include; “Open the door, I’m a police officer,” or “Just sign in here and we will let you go,” and “Let us in, we have a warrant.”

Just to be clear, ICE officers are not police officers. They are trying to make undocumented people sign forms, but a majority of the time, it’s just a deportation order. If they ask for your citizenship papers, exercise your right to remain silent. ICE officers are known to try and intimidate their targets, so remain calm. After this, they will either get tired and leave or they’ll detain you.

In the case that ICE officers do detain you, do NOT sign anything, and request a call with a lawyer. If they also detain someone in your family with citizenship, ICE can get in legal trouble and panic, and will do anything to not get sued. If the family member is released — thanks to a lawyer — they will have to attend court and, with that, the individual will be able to be naturalized to the U.S. or get a green card if possible.

But, what if ICE comes up to your door?

Since your house is private property, the owner of the home is in more control of the situation.

It is important that, if authorities knock on your door, do not answer. It’s better to have a reliable camera on your front door that will record everything. If they have a warrant, tell them to leave it in the door, and to step back off of the property so you can get it. If they don’t, tell them they have no right to be on your property. If they refuse, call 911, and provide evidence, as ICE will do everything to catch people. Also, in this scenario, do not answer any questions, remain silent, don’t talk to them through the door, and don’t sign or accept any paperwork from an agent.

It is important to document everything going on with photographs and videos, as this will benefit you if you end up in court.

Right now, it’s important that your family has a plan in place. If your family has filed taxes, save them in a safe place, as they will help in the courtroom. Teach your family members to speak English, as we have seen ICE officers arresting people who only speak Spanish. If there’s no reason to, don’t go out. If they force their way in, call 911. Finally, don’t worry and stay calm. If ICE sees people nervous, they will go after them.

Regarding the recent actions from Trump, Dallas College Chancellor Justin H. Lonon stated: “I recognize that these developments, particularly some of the recent executive orders, may create uncertainty about how they will affect your experience here at Dallas College and beyond. However, what remains constant is our shared identity as a caring and respectful community, committed to making a positive impact.”

With Trump’s second presidential term, the country will witness an increase in the number of cases of racial profiling committed by ICE officers. ICE is always hoping undocumented people are unaware of their rights.

This will be a difficult time for the Hispanic community but, in the end, this will not last. It’s better to be prepared rather than to be sorry.

It is important to pay attention to Trump’s every move as we are in the dawn of dark times for many people in the United States. Stay safe, everyone!