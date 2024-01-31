Student Success Center opens doors

All student services have been moved to the newly-completed B Building, dubbed the Student Success Center.

Core departments such as admissions, financial aid and counseling have larger, dedicated spaces. Community-focused resources such as Student Life have their own space as well.

Eastfield’s TRIO office has more breathing room now, which TRIO Program Services coordinator Jessenia Balderas appreciates.

“We’re in an open place and I feel the workstations are more accessible.” Balderas said.

She indicated the cubicles outside her offices, where students and faculty worked on their own assignments.

“So as you can see, it’s a little busy right now,” she said. “Everyone has a little space to do their homework.”

By design, the B Building concentrates resources for students and faculty: long, spanning hallways are lined with areas such as the accessibility office, food pantry, clinic and counseling.

Some offices with bigger spaces are counseling and financial aid. The food pantry and clothing closet are in one area, complete with a laundry nook for students. A back hall connects the pantry to the clinic, which is equipped with exam rooms and an ambulance bay.

Although employees say the new building was necessary, some have mentioned that the move happened too soon.

The scent of sawdust lingers through the marble halls. A certificate of completion was granted in December, but some rooms are still under construction, such as TRIO’s break room.

“There are some challenges for sure, but it’s gone as smoothly as it could’ve,” Balderas said.

Throughout the day, students and faculty see workers mill around the area with construction tools. Drilling and hammering have become part of the ambiance in B Building.

“Sometimes we’ll be talking to students and sometimes there will be a ladder in the middle of the office,” Balderas said. “It makes you ask if this space is ready.”

Rooms such as anatomy storage haven’t received proper signs, labeled by a sheet of paper. Equipment is still being moved from their former buildings.

The building is a welcome addition to Eastfield’s campus, but people such as applied science major Chypes Hambric have commented the move should’ve been pushed back until summer.

“Students like it, teachers like it, … but they moved too many people over here,” Hambric said.

“It’s not fully ready. Some rooms are still under construction.”

Student lounges, a games room and a prayer room come with the new building but only have a population of chairs.

“A lot of students are talking about coming in here and seeing the gaming area, but there’s nothing really done yet,” associate of science major Lady Valdes said.

When the doors opened, most areas lacked air conditioning. Since then thermostats and lighting controls were added in rooms. Before then, Valdes had to bring in a large fan when Phi Theta Kappa hosted its meetings. The student organization still hasn’t been assigned a meeting room, so it alternates between Student Life and TRIO offices.

“We used to hold officer meetings on the third floor but it got very hot,” Valdes said.

She mirrored sentiment about the move happening too soon, but expects issues to get hammered out once construction is fully finished.

However, Hambric raised privacy as a point of concern – almost every room and office is completely visible from the outside.

“We should have privacy windows, like screens up against the windows,” he said. “It’s a whole lot of glass.”

The most defining feature of the B Building is its menagerie of windows. Compared to its beige and red counterparts, the glass-walled B Building is sleek and crisp.

Modernity is nice, Balderas said, but some of the design changes are questionable. Every door is secured electronically.

“I want to be able to close my door, but I don’t have any key cards,” Balderas said.

Balderas says overall the pros outweigh the cons. She still prefers her new office over her old one.

“I love it,” Balderas said. “I even have windows with a great view.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be in April.