Homecoming Week

 07 Nov 2018   Posted by etcetera


A woman celebrates with the rest of the crowd during homecoming week. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/ The Et Cetera

Students and staff voted for the new name of the mascot to be Motley. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/ The Et Cetera

Jean Conway, Sharon Cook and coach Brandon Crisp walk around and view the floats made by various departments as part of homecoming week. Photo by Jesus Ayala/ The Et Cetera

Staff members dance with the mascot Motley in the lower courtyard. Photo by Jesus Ayala/ The Et Cetera

Bryanna Fecteau draws a flower on a parking space during a tailgate party in parking lot 1. Photo by Jesus Ayala/ The Et Cetera

Students and staff play hook and ring toss game during a tailgate party in parking lot 1. Photo by Jesus Ayala/ The Et Cetera

Gabriel Pierce, middle, and Mike Walker, far right, dance together during a tailgate party in parking lot 1. Photo by Jesus Ayala/ The Et Cetera

Students and staff dance along to the song YMCA during a tailgate party in parking lot 1. Photo by Jesus Ayala/ The Et Cetera


