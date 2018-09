Eastfield College kicked off Hispanic heritage month with a Frida Kahlo themed Fun Friday event in the lower courtyard. People went dressed as Kahlo, and were able to dance, make paper flowers, and try printmaking.

The event included a ballet folklorico performance, and there was horchata, elotes, and popcorn.

Hispanic heritage month is Sept. 15 – Oct. 15

—Compiled by Aria Jones

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr