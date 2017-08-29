Photo gallery: 13th annual Big Tex Choice awards

The 13th annual Big Tex Choice Awards were held in Fair Park on Aug. 27. Finalist and winners for the awards can be found at bigtex.com/food/choiceawards/
Cali Villacci, was the 10-year-old sixth special guest judge at the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/The Et Cetera
Valen Garcia, 11, came to the State Fair event with his mom. The event was sold out and all proceeds went to the State Fair of Texas Youth Scholarship Program and has awarded more than $10 million in scholarships to students that attend Fair Park-area schools. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/The Et Cetera
Jack Perkins, owner of Dallas restaurant Maple & Motor, was a part of the judging panel. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/The Et Cetera
Tom Grace’s Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
Tom Grace’s Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger was winner of both “Best Taste – Savory” and “Most Creative.” Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/The Et Cetera
The Texas Fajita Fries by Nick Bert was one of the finalists in the 13 th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards. Photo by Yesenia Alvarado/The Et Cetera
