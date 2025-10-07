Recognize fun ways for stress relief

Stress is a feeling or a type of tension that can be overwhelming to the body and mind. It can be relieved by everyday actions and in the most unexpected ways. From taking a walk to participating in a chicken nugget yoga class, relieving stress can range from a simple form of meditation to the most ridiculous, yet exciting way to exercise.

Activities that can be used to destress and help to create a peaceful mindset include dancing, hiking, playing games and yoga. These options are great ways to give people peace of mind and make life more enjoyable.

People are more motivated to dance than to do traditional exercises, according to News Medical Life Sciences. Dance combines elements like music, rhythm, creative expression and social interaction allowing dance to become an activity that relieves stress in an unconventional way. The idea of flow is represented through dance; to feel that flow is to be absorbed in the activity, letting dancers forget about their worries and allowing tension and feelings to be expressed through movement. There are different styles of dance that can help relieve stress. Some want to sweat out all of the stress and do something upbeat to burn off their frustrations and boost their mood. Hip-Hop, Zumba, and Latin dances are examples of dances that can help people find relief. Some more controlled dances are in the Contemporary, Modern, Tango, and Waltz categories. Eastfield’s Dance Department offers classes, as do many neighborhood recreational centers. Hiking is a beautiful and relaxing way to help reset and destress. Being outdoors encourages breaks from the stresses of the world and offers calmness and awareness of the surroundings. Spending time in nature not only helps relieve stress and anxiety, but it also helps improve moods and boost happiness and well-being, according to the American Heart Association.

Dallas has a trail system that includes the White Rock Lake Trail, which is popular for running, walking, biking and has a beautiful lake view; Arbor Hills Nature Center, which offers a tranquil haven for wildlife lovers; Cedar Ridge Preserve, which provides a challenging yet traditional hiking trail and the Katy Trail, which is perfect for a causal walk or run through the heart of the city. Three trails in the mesquite area are available for stress relief include the Mesquite Heritage Trail, a multi-use trail that connects to Garland’s Duck Creek Trail, making it the longest trail in Mesquite. Samuell Farm Trail offers a beautiful path to enjoy the local park and Duck Creek Greenbelt Trail, which is popular for mixed-used activities, gives walkers the chance to see local wildlife. People don’t have to even leave their homes to relieve their stress. Games of all kinds — whether it’s an online game, a board game or even a physical game — can help anyone to destress and create a chance to escape daily worries and focus on something fun.

With physical activity being the main example of relieving stress, yoga has been the most popular to help users meditate and alleviate worries. Yoga can be traditional or modern, using different styles like Hot Yoga, Acro Yoga, Yin Yoga, Vinyasa and Ashtanga. More creative and fascinating themes include Harry Potter yoga, goat, dog and cat yoga, glow-in-the-dark yoga, Hip-Hop yoga and chicken nugget yoga.

Years ago, many would never have dreamed of a time when people would actually relieve stress by doing yoga with goats. Now, it is just considered a different way to meditate. Stress, at times, can consume a person. To prevent this, it is important to prioritize mental health. The best way to relieve stress is to find something to do that is not only relaxing and calming, but also fun.