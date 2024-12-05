Eastfield’s Christmas wish list is brat

The season of giving is on the horizon and, for Eastfield students, their wish lists are at the forefront of their minds. Between the bustle of midterms and the countdown to final exams, the promise of gifts to reward their hard work comes naturally. Here are a few picks from our students’ holiday lists.

Health and Beauty — Both beauty and fragrances are top picks for students this year. From makeup products like ELF’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter to scents like LATTAFA’s Yara perfume, these selections are all the rave this season.

Clothes — Eastfield students are never out of style. Their wish lists for fashion includes: Uggs, sport jerseys, graphic hoodies and baggy jeans.

Entertainment — Concert tickets are in high demand here on campus. Our fellow students were very interested in the musical talents of Billie Eilish and Melanie Martinez.

Automotives — Students are cruising during this holiday season with cars and motorcycles high on their wish lists.

Music Equipment — Access to top-of-the-line instrument cleaning kits is essential for young artists, as cleaning helps maintain the instrument’s sound quality and longevity. Plus, having spare strings and reeds on hand guarantees their instruments are always performance-ready. You can purchase brand new equipment at any Yamaha store.

Electronics — It is the digital age, after all. It would only be apt to wish for one of the hundreds of devices out now, such as: Apple Air Pods Max, Fuji-film INSTAX Pal digital camera, Bose – SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof/Dust-proof Design, Sony – PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition – White, PCs, professional camera, MacBook and iPad.

Relationships — Are you underneath the mistletoe with someone special or alone in the cold snow? College relationships during this time can take a left-hand turn. On one student’s wish list is a second chance with the one that got away.

Miscellaneous — Eastfield students think outside the box! Their interests color outside the lines, including: Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, Snoopy collectibles, Hello Kitty items, blankets, LEGOS and when in doubt, remember that cash is king.

Whatever or whoever is on your wish list, know that The Et Cetera team is wishing you and your loved ones the best this season.