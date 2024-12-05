The 2024 Survival Guide to the Holiday Season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and preparations are underway for all the merry celebrations to come this holiday season. Make sure you make your own preparations to ensure you survive the end-of-the-year festivities and enter 2025 ready for whatever it brings.

There’s a special magic at Christmastime each year! Hearts are getting merrier and full of yuletide cheer, but it’s important to take care of yourself. Multiple celebrations are happening simultaneously, such as Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah. There are also smaller celebrations, such as Las Posadas, which is a nine-day celebration of Mary’s and Joseph’s journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem, and Advent time, which is four weeks of preparation for Christmas Day. With so many ways to celebrate this season, it’s essential to plan accordingly depending on the celebrations you wish to partake in.

Remember to exercise, as the holiday season brings with it lots of food, such as pozole, tamales and Christmas cookies. The rich and sweet foods of the season can make people feel more run down, so it is important to exercise while still enjoying the treats of the holidays.

With so much going on at the end of the year, it is easy to become overwhelmed, so it’s vital that you make time for yourself and escape from the mayhem when needed.

The holiday season brings with it many family gatherings and obligations as well. This time of year is great for visiting with your family. However, if long days with your loved ones are stressful, it’s OK to cut the visit short and take care of yourself.

If you want to buy a gift for your family or your special person, remember to get it in advance. The holiday season is happy, but it can be stressful since it is the biggest shopping season of the year. Products will run out very fast, especially if they are offered at a big discount. There can be 10 VR headsets in one minute but, when you go to the store only five minutes later, they are sold out. Save some stress and plan ahead for those gifts.

Before you go gift hunting, set your budget and make sure you stick to it. Most people want to give a gift that will make their loved ones smile but, as the gifts pile up, so can the bills, bringing extra stress come January. Shopping smarter can ensure you have a happy holiday season and a less stressful start to the new year.

During the holiday season, the cold weather begins to blow into Texas. It’s important that you are prepared and have your jackets, blankets and long sleeve shirts ready. Dressing appropriately according to the weather when you go out will ensure you have fun while being safe and warm. If you don’t have a winter coat or warm clothes, stop by the campus clothing closet. It’s free for all students and you never know what treasures you may find.

Wishing you Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!