You are what you read

Many students hardly ever read beyond their coursework, yet extra reading opens up great doors that you otherwise would not encounter if you did not make time to read books outside your school work.

Several centuries ago, the famous English statesman and scientist Sir Francis Bacon wrote, “Reading maketh a full man.” He meant that reading creates a well-rounded person who would be beneficial to himself and the world. Reading equips you to be accepting of other cultures by learning from them and provides you with a comprehensive view of the world, about its diverse people, their customs and traditions.

My friend says, “I don’t have the time.”

“Make it then,” I countered. “The time you spend on your phone scrolling on social media without any productivity — change that. Concentrate on your coursework, yes, but also finish your work on time — even ahead of time.”

Say you have work given on November 30 that is due December 4 finish it that same day. Doing so will help the information to be fresh in your mind when you complete the assignment and, as a bonus, may free you up to have the time to read for fun.

Reading is important because all your work is interconnected. Reading can provide the bridge that you need to understand and appreciate another subject on a deeper level than your peers. In the past, you would still thrive if you stayed within the borders of your specialty, but loyalty and expertise in one area are no longer enough. Now, to stay ahead, you must be willing to diversify your knowledge base.

For instance, you could study and read engineering books only and do very well in your chosen field. Nowadays, you might want to read about AI, putter a bit around philosophy and even throw in entrepreneurship for good measure. To be relevant these days in the job market, you need to read a broad range of subjects. Knowledge in other disciplines gives you a comparative advantage in other fields. That is another great door.

Famous author, Oscar Wilde, said: “It is what you read when you don’t have to that determines what you will be when you can’t help it.” Surely two people from northern European islands can’t be wrong!

At a certain stage in life, everyone in your group has the same qualifications. What sets you apart from your group might be the bachelor’s and/or master’s degree, extra knowledge or hobbies you have unrelated to your field of study, which you gained through reading. On Aug. 4 of this year, Dr. Afek Redzuan, a special project and government liaison director, wrote on LinkedIn saying, “A broad knowledge base [from reading] and a strong professional network make it easier to navigate and thrive in dynamic environments.”

If Sir Francis Bacon can still be talked about after 500 years, then certainly his reading has borne fruit and opened great doors for him. What about you? What are you waiting for? Pick up a book. Who knows what doors it may open for you.