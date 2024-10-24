Garden Group Looking to Grow More Members

It’s time to go to the green, Eastfield! The Garden Volunteer Group is a place where students can start their own garden by claiming a bed, and start to help nature as well as improve their own mental health.

Although it’s not spring, it’s still a great time for gardening. Currently, the garden club is looking for more volunteers to join the Garden Volunteer Group and, if enough students join, this organization can expand into its own college-sanctioned club.

Professor Amber Pagel has been running a garden at Eastfield since 2019. Today, Eastfield’s garden has multiple beds that are assigned to student organizations, groups, professors and even staff.

Pagel suggested people start a garden, even if it’s a small one. A little research about seasonal crops and when to plant them will always lead to a successful garden, she believes.

Even for those who live in apartments planting lettuce, or making a salsa box is feasible as they don’t take up a lot of space.

Gardening also helps the environment. Just planting a small garden outside your window can reduce the carbon dioxide emitted into the air, which protects biodiversity and reduces water use. Overall, gardening is making our planet greener and providing us with a more blissful environment.

Professor Vanessa Mercado-Taylor, a sponsor of the Gardening Group, answered some questions regarding the organization.

Q: When thinking of making a Garden Volunteer Group at Eastfield, what do you hope to accomplish?

A: Being able to get more students involved in the garden is the primary goal right now because this will help us reach other goals: Provide a space for hands-on learning about urban agriculture, permaculture, 21st century food systems and soil science, and grow food that can be donated to our food pantry and/or our community. It also creates a beautiful outdoor space for students

Q: In your opinion, do gardens help with someone’s mental health?

A: Not only in my opinion. Research has shown that gardening has many benefits. Studies have shown that just by planting you can have a better mood, increased hope, self-esteem and attention span, and overall reduced stress. It has also been associated with a lower prevalence of the onset of dementia.

Q: What crops is the group planting? Will it be just flowers, vegetables or a variety of plants?

A: Our garden is organic, which means that it must be a diverse ecosystem. Vegetables, herbs and flowers all help support each other. A diverse garden is also beautiful to look at and be in. We are also working on a butterfly garden!