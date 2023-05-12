Photo Gallery: EFC advances to district championship game

Gallery | 10 Photos RORY MOORE Manny Moore dives into home plate to beat Richland’s Noah Pena for a run.

The Harvester Bees baseball team beat the Richland Thunderducks 11-1 in six innings today at the Eastfield baseball field. Cody Ausmus was the winning pitcher for Eastfield while Angel Rodriguez scored three runs to lead the offensive output. The Harvester Bees will play Richland again in the NJCAA South Central District championship game Saturday at 10 a.m. If Richland wins, the teams would play again since Eastfield has not lost in the tournament.