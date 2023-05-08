NJCAA Division III South Central District Tournament
Wednesday, May 10 (Single elimination)
10 a.m. – #3 Dallas College Cedar Valley (36-19) vs. #6 Dallas College Brookhaven (15-36)
1 p.m. – #4 North Arkansas College (36-12) vs. #5 Dallas College North Lake (21-30)
Thursday, May 11 (Double-elimination round)
10 a.m. – #1 Dallas College Eastfield (42-11) vs. Lowest Seed
1 p.m. – #2 Dallas College Richland (35-20) vs. Highest Seed
4 p.m. – Losers of Thursday’s first two games
Friday, May 12 (Double-elimination round)
Noon – Teams TBA
3 p.m. – Teams TBA
Saturday, May 13 (Championship round)
Noon – TBA
* 3 p.m. – If needed
Tickets
$25 – tournament pass for all games
$10 – adult day pass (all games that day)
Free – Kids 12 and under
Free – Dallas College students & employees with current ID (must present at gate)