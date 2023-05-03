Dance performances return to Eastfield

RORY MOORE

Members of the Eastfield Dance Department practice for the Spring 2023 dance concert.

CARMEN GUZMAN, Managing Editor
May 3, 2023

Eastfield Dance will host its first live performance since the COVID-19 lockdown at 7:30 p.m. on May 4 and 5 in the Eastfield Performance Hall.

“The Return” is free of charge. Guests artists Alondra Puentes and Lexis Greer will be featured at the event, as well as a special performance from Richland Dance students.

Work from student choreographers, alumni and faculty will also be featured at the event, which is presented by dance instructor Danielle Georgiou.

“The performance spotlights works of modern, contemporary, jazz, and dance theatre, as well as dance works specifically made for the camera,” Georgiou said.

