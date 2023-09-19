The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

Photo Gallery: Crops bloom in campus garden

SEAN STROUD, Life and Arts Editor
September 19, 2023

Eastfield’s Harvester Community Garden gives students a chance to get their hands dirty.

Nestled between the W and T Buildings, students are encouraged to come out to the garden beds to learn more about tending to nature.

“I have a twenty-acre farm with a large garden at home, so I hope that these students who participate in the garden will find a love for nature and gardening and continue these practices in their own homes one day, “said English instructor Amber Pagel, the garden’s head honcho.

Right now there are melons, tomatoes and cotton populating the garden alongside some wildflowers. With the fall planting season coming up, Pagel expects to see greens like broccoli, kale and lettuce planted.

“The most rewarding aspect of the garden for me is seeing students develop a relationship with nature and an understanding of our place within nature,” Pagel said.

For anyone wanting to get involved, the first step is to reach out to Pagel about adopting a garden bed. What that entails is cleaning up one of the plots, picking what to plant and then taking care of the bed. Email [email protected] for more information.
About the Contributors
SEAN STROUD, Staff Writer
Rory Moore, Photo Editor
