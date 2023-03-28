Q&A: Eastfield alum steps into new role as dance instructor

First-generation student and Eastfield alum Alondra Puentes returned to campus as Eastfield’s newest dance instructor. She’ll soon guest-star in this year’s spring concert on May 4.

Puentes obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Dance Studies from Texas Woman’s University and will be graduating from Saint Mary’s College this June with her Master of Fine Arts in Dance. She hopes to share the knowledge and skills she learned with her students.

Puentes sat down with Et Cetera reporter Alexia Munoz to discuss her love for dance and the community at Eastfield.

Q. What was the biggest takeaway from your experience as a student at Eastfield?

A. Definitely the community that I have experienced here at Eastfield for a long time. Community in the classroom, community building with professors, specifically in the dance program. Community is such a big thing. You really get to know each other. It becomes like family and there’s a lot of support not just in the dance department, but everywhere here. Even the counselors, advisers and professors I’ve had are very supportive and help you be successful at whatever associate degree you’re doing. That’s something that has really stayed with me.

Q. Would you say that’s why you returned to Eastfield?

A. Yeah, I can’t seem to leave. As funny as that sounds, there’s so much community here. There’s so much leadership and there’s so much support. I think that’s something that is hard to find in a lot of places. I believe that people thrive better when they’re being supported and they’re in a community that really cares for them and wants to see them be successful and helps each other out.

Q. Are you teaching alongside any of your former instructors?

A. I’m teaching with Dr. Danielle Georgiou. … It’s just an amazing feeling, I pinch myself. I think it’s an opportunity I never expected to receive and I’m very thankful for it and very thankful for her support. She’s actually in my class so I’m very thankful for the support that I’m receiving inside the classroom, but also outside of the classroom. I think it’s amazing that we’re able to support each other that way.

Q. What sparked your passion for dance? Was it always an important part of your life growing up?

A. Yes, dance was always important. It’s my first language and it was huge in my household. That’s how we expressed our joy. We were always dancing in the kitchen, anywhere. I think my love of dance really established itself and flourished here at Eastfield because I was here for many years before I transferred to a university.

Q. How do you feel when you are performing?

A. Nervous at first. When you step onto a stage, you get nerves of being in front of an audience, especially now that we’re still in a pandemic, but I think things are a little bit safer. So being in front of a stage again can be nerve-wracking because it’s been since 2020 since concerts and shows have been open to the audience. I definitely do think it’s nerve-wracking being able to be like, “Oh, there are people in front and getting used to that feeling again,” but excitement once the nervousness leaves your body … There’s so many rehearsals leading up to a performance, and all those rehearsals pay off.

Q. Can you remember your first performance?

A. I was very young and I still lived in Mexico, where I danced a lot of ballet folklorico. I remember being in the common grounds of the elementary school and I believe we were celebrating Dia del Nino, which is Children’s Day. The whole school was packed with everyone because there were no classes during this performance.

Q. What body of work are you most proud of?

A. It was titled “La Opresion Desde Que Naces Mujer”, or “The Oppression Since You Were Born a Woman”. That is my proudest work to this day because I was at my most vulnerable with myself, but also with my friends and the people that I was collaborating with. It was also raising awareness for the femicides in Mexico and for the missing and murdering of indigenous women and children across the whole world.

Q. Earlier you mentioned working alongside your students. How do you like teaching them and helping shape their dance abilities?

A. I feel very honored to be in charge of my students and collaborating with them. My biggest take is teaching them tools that I have learned here at Eastfield, but also in my career and in my studies. I hope that I can transfer everything I have learned to them and that they feel empowered to ask questions, to be in our community and to be vulnerable with me and their classmates. I want them to be able to take these skills that they’re learning and apply them to themselves but also anywhere in life.

Q. Have you ever had to overcome any obstacles to get to this point in your life?

A. There have been many challenges, like learning how to apply to school and figuring out where I could go for those resources, especially when no one in your family has ever gone through the process nor do they speak the English language.

Q. Can you share some of your interests outside of dance?

A. I love to read. I am an avid reader, and I love spending time with pets. I have a cat colony that I take care of in my neighborhood. I currently have 10 stray cats that I’m taking care of and hoping to get them neutered, and if I can get some of them adopted, I want to get them off the streets.

Q. Is there anything else you’d like to share?

A. I would definitely encourage everyone to come to the Eastfield show. We have eight students that are choreographing, and I think that’s amazing. It’s also our first concert back in person since the pandemic, so I think it’s amazing and it’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone in the school to show up and show support.