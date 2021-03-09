Editorial: Dallas College connects during storm

The Et Cetera would like to commend Dallas College and the Eastfield campus on their response to the winter storm the week of Feb. 14.

The week of Feb. 14 Texas witnessed a devastating storm. More than 4 million Texans were left without power as temperatures dropped as low as 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas instituted rotating blackouts, that for most Texans, did not actually rotate, in an effort to prevent a total blackout of the Texas power grid. More than 500 water systems in Texas issued boil water notices due to damage from the storm.

Through emails, text messages and personal communications with faculty and staff, the entire institution worked diligently to keep students informed, safe and as prepared as possible.

On Feb. 15 students were alerted that all Dallas College classes would be canceled until Feb. 17 as a result of the weather. The college also sent out regular messages informing students of emergency grants that are intended to help any student facing financial challenges and made sure to include contact phone numbers for students without internet access.

On top of the administration’s response, we’ve heard multiple examples of professors either changing their syllabuses or maintaining flexibility with course deadlines for the sake of student wellness and success. Some individuals have even gone so far as to personally ensure that students had adequate food and water.

These measures were invaluable to students that have already been struggling with a perilous year in the wake of an election, insurrection, mass protests and COVID-19. When the storm hit, it could have been too much for many students and made the hope of pursuing higher education seem like a distant dream.

This course of action was a reminder that despite working remotely, this college functions like a community and looks out for the greater good of one another.

We commend the response and actions of the entirety of Dallas College’s staff and sincerely thank every one of you that made this possible.