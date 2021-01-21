Spring sports are a go

By HARRIET RAMOS

@HarrietRamosETC

Dallas College leadership gave the green light for the spring athletics season today, reversing a previous decision to cancel all sports due to COVID-19.

The decision came after a meeting with the coaches, athletic directors and health experts.

“Allowing our student athletes, coaches and support staff to safely participate in your chosen athletic field is at the heart of our decision to move forward with the season,” Vice Chancellor for Student Success Beatriz Joseph said in an email.

Joseph said there will be a number of safety protocols put in place such as game-day temperature checks. Dallas College teams will only be able to compete with other teams in the Dallas Athletics Conference.

COVID-19 concerns prompted college administration to cancel the spring season on Jan. 15. The fall season had already been canceled. In an emotional meeting with student athletes and their parents on Tuesday, Joseph said the information about canceling had been “shared prematurely,” and the plans were being reevaluated.

“I recognize how much work and time has been put into preparing for the season,” she said. “We’re relieved that, together, we have a process that allows you to safely compete during the pandemic.”