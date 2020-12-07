Dance does a “Pivot” to digital

“PIVOT” is the new fall digital dance concert from Dallas College – Eastfield’s dance students and faculty.

This concert features new, original works from faculty members Danielle Georgiou (in association with the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group) and Kiera Amison. It also features selected student choreographers: Sarah Mendez, Dakota Muenz, Taylor Mercado Owen, Danna Rodriguez, Teresa Tinoco.

All dances were filmed following CDC guidelines.

The concert will be streaming from December 7-11.

For more information about the dance concert or dance program, contact Danielle Georgiou at dgeorgiou@dcccd.edu.

View playbill here:

This post is sponsored content.