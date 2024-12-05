The Student News Site of Eastfield - Dallas College

Students share resolutions for new year

Reggie Miranda-Galvan and Erick Campuzano
December 5, 2024

As 2024 winds to a close, the new year looms large. The tradition of New Year’s resolutions dates back more than 4000 years to the ancient Babylonians who would begin their new year by pledging loyalty to the king and promising to pay back debts.

Resolutions these days tend to center on improving one’s self with better habits, taking chances and having new experiences.

Common examples of today’s New Year’s resolutions include loosing weight, spending more time with loved ones, going back to school, volunteering more, quitting smoking, getting more rest and saving money.

Our reporters headed out to find out what people at Eastfield were resolving to do in the new year. The answers we got were as diverse as the people who make up our campus.

The start of a new year can be a wonderful opportunity to recommit ourselves to the things that drive us and move on from the things that hold us back. Have you made your resolutions yet? There’s still time!

“Transfer to a university and make a video game.”
— Jarrin Davis

“Getting a new rod for fishing and also getting a new camera. [And] explore my options, [and] maybe keep being happy.”
— Angela Hernandez
“Focus on school and my career. I am finishing my associates [at Dallas College] to [pursue an occupation] in nursing.”
— Valeria Cortés

