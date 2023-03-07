State bill targets campus voting

A House Republican has authored a bill to ban polling places on college campuses. House Bill 2390 would bar polling places on college campuses due to “safety concerns,” according to State Rep. Carrie Isaac, the bill’s author. Voting rights advocates argue that the bill would suppress young voters.

“We must do everything we can to make our school campuses as safe as possible; they should not serve as a target-rich environment for those that wish to harm children,” Isaac said in a statement supporting the bill. The representative also pledged to pass a bill that would ban polling places in K-12 institutions. HB2390 is currently awaiting movement in the legislative chambers.