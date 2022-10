Texas governor candidate rallied El Centro students during his Oct. 3 rally.

Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is visiting Eastfield 3–4 p.m. Monday to rally supporters for the November midterm elections.

O’Rourke is stopping at local voting locations throughout Dallas County on his ‘Vote with Beto’ tour during the early voting period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.

Eastfield’s polling center will be located at the lobby in G building.

