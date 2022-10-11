Meet your governor candidates

Greg Abbott (Incumbent)

Party: Republican

Platform: Abbott is a conservative leader who says he fights for Texas values. His campaign focuses on creating jobs, supporting education and securing the Texas border. He also advocates strongly for the protection of second amendment rights, as well as anti-abortion legislation. Under Abbott, Texas banned abortions after about six weeks.

Website: gregabbott.com

—Compiled by Moira McIntee

Beto O’Rourke

Party: Democratic

Platform: O’Rourke advocates for the disabled, LGBTQ+ individuals, women, immigrants and veterans. He is a strong supporter of legalizing marijuana in Texas to avoid overcrowding prisons and promises to use taxpayers’ money elsewhere. Another priority is to enforce stricter gun laws and regulations. He is a proponent of creating better public schools and affordable health care for Texans.

Website: betoorourke.com

— Compiled by Paola Martinez

Delilah Barrios

Party: Green

Platform: Medicare for everyone is at the top of her priorities, along with inclusive legislation for members of the LGBTQ+ community, Second Amendment rights, and advocating for higher wages. She supports universal basic income that guarantees all citizens have enough money to survive regardless of their ability to work. She also intends to focus on regulating pollution and fracking, along with the intention to use the money from the oil and gas corruption to fund public transit and safety.

Website: delilahfortexas.com

—Compiled by Sophia Hernandez

Mark Tippetts

Party: Libertarian

Platform: Tippetts focuses on prioritizing the issues of school choice, immigration, cutting taxes and spending in Texas. Tippets’ website states that public education is not ideal and that parents should have a say in the schools their children are enrolled in, whether that be public or private. Tippets advocates for a stronger immigration policy as he believes that many immigrants work jobs Americans are unwilling to take.

Website: www.mark4gov.com

—Compiled by Paola Martinez

Register to vote here: https://www.vote.org/register-to-vote/