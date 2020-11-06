‘Trifles’ radio play

Inspired by Murder?

Susan Glaspell worked as a reporter for the Des Moines Daily News from 1899-1901, where she covered the trial of Margaret Hossack, a woman accused of murdering her husband.

She wrote “Trifles” 15 years later in 1916.

The setting is a deserted Iowa farmhouse, a crime scene gripped in the icy chill of winter as three men and two women search for clues to the mysterious crime.

Eastfield theater staff, students and alums came together to create an audio version of Susan Glaspell’s most famous work.

Cast: Charles Ratcliff, Logan Leuchner, Ronan Molaschi, Kendall Bruner, Princess James

Sound and Editing: Lucas Barnes

Directed and adapted by Dusty Reasons Thomas

—Compiled by Dusty Reasons Thomas

As part of the ongoing campus shutdown due to the coronavirus, The Et Cetera is hosting the radio play on our website to assist other departments on campus in sharing their digital content.