Best Social Media Presence – Pinnacles

View this post on Instagram

The Harvesters basketball ended their season on Friday after making it to the final four of the NJCAA Division III national tournament. Coverage from #TheEtCetera can be found by following the link in our bio to eastfieldnews.com for more photos, videos and stories about the team's journey to Rochester, Minnesota. #Eastfield #njcaabasketball #Harvesters #studentjournalism #rochester #dcccd #basketball