Best Social Media Presence – Pinnacles

Please accept this private web link as our digital portfolio for social media presence.
List below: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram examples.
The #DallasProtests for the murder of George Floyd began on Friday. View the photo gallery of the Friday protest from @seippetc here:https://t.co/E2NeRw17qg
— The Et Cetera (@TheEtCetera) June 2, 2020
The @dcccd Board of Trustees is holding a meeting at 4 today. On the agenda is a resolution to continue paying employees through Aug. 31. Follow this thread for more updates. The meeting will be live-streamed here: https://t.co/hI9yNMMi3Q.
— Skye Seipp (@seippetc) May 5, 2020
1/ Student services update: Tutoring will be available to students through eCampus, but not when classes start back on Monday. The library will also be online, with librarians available via video conferencing to help students. https://t.co/MjacYIYvXv
— The Et Cetera (@TheEtCetera) March 27, 2020
The Harvesters ended their season today in a 93-87 loss to Mohawk Valley in the semifinals of the @NJCAA Division III national tournament. More photos of today's game can be found in the link below, along with a story by @TheEtCetera's Sports Editor @sazoungrayerETC pic.twitter.com/xGfciipfsd
— Skye Seipp (@seippetc) March 14, 2020
We are underway in the quarterfinals contest between #3 @EastfieldDCCCD Harvesters vs #11 St. Cloud @NJCAABasketball @TheEtCetera #PrimeTime #Dallas #CollegeBasketball pic.twitter.com/0QgKefSz3g
— Sazoun Grayer (@SGrayETC) March 13, 2020
We have teams at both the Democratic and Joanna Cattanach Watch Parties and will be posting updates through out the night! Check back for more or follow our other social media channels #VoteTexas #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/oybHjAv5bj
— The Et Cetera (@TheEtCetera) March 4, 2020
View this post on Instagram
The Harvesters basketball ended their season on Friday after making it to the final four of the NJCAA Division III national tournament. Coverage from #TheEtCetera can be found by following the link in our bio to eastfieldnews.com for more photos, videos and stories about the team's journey to Rochester, Minnesota. #Eastfield #njcaabasketball #Harvesters #studentjournalism #rochester #dcccd #basketball
A post shared by The Et Cetera (@theetcetera) on
View this post on Instagram
A drive-thru food pantry line through the North Texas Food Bank will be at the Eastfield College main campus tomorrow from 9 a.m.-noon in Parking Lot 3. Members of the National Guard will be there directing traffic and people getting food must be in a vehicle. If you are planning on getting food, you must stay in your car the whole time. Members of the National Guard will ask you to open your trunk and they will load boxes of food in your car. Signs and cones will be put up to help direct traffic. Members of the National Guard will also be wearing PPE when working. The set time is from 9 a.m.-noon, but the food bank will operate until there is no more food left. The time could be extended by one hour if food is still available or end early if they run out. The North Texas Food Bank is planning on having enough food to serve 300-500 households. The photo was taken by Photo Editor Baylie Tucker on April 14 at the University of North Texas in Dallas.
A post shared by The Et Cetera (@theetcetera) on
View this post on Instagram
Eastfield hosted the Dallas Black Dance Theater: Encore! this afternoon in celebration of #blackhistorymonth • @dallasblackdance is the 10th largest minority arts organization in America and the fourth largest in the nation.
A post shared by The Et Cetera (@theetcetera) on
